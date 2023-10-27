Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, October 27

While Opposition parties corner the Narendra Modi Government over the issue, observers are sensing more behind the sentence to the eight retired Indian Navy personnel for alleged espionage by a court in Qatar, a country India considers a “friend” and also shares strong trade ties, largely in the area of sourcing natural gas.

In fact, the eight lakh Indians there make them the largest expatriate community in Qatar.

Pointing to Qatar’s support for Palestine, including mediating efforts that led to the release of some captives, the observers believe the quantum of punishment appears to be driven by some hardcore geopolitical messaging.

The timing has led to speculations about a possible connection with the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict and India’s support for Israel after the deadly Hamas attack.

The eight men have been convicted of allegedly spying for Israel.

Qatari authorities have stated that they have electronic evidence in this regard, according to a detailed report in The Tribune today.

The Israel connection

According to some geopolitical experts, maybe Qatar wanted to “embarrass India by showing Indian citizens as Israeli spies. Or could it be that Qatar is worried over India’s growing influence in the Middle East? Another reason could be the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor or maybe the arrested men are a bargaining chip.”

Though a section of experts also believes that the initial support shown by India to Israel after the deadly Hamas attack and polarisation in the world are among the reasons, according to a BJP leader, the case against the men “is not a new one”.

Notably, after the Israel strike-back, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed concerns over “escalating violence in the Gaza Strip”, urging the international community not to grant the country “unrestricted authorisation” to kill Palestinians.

“We say enough. Israel shouldn’t be granted an unconditional green light and unrestricted authorization to kill,” he was quoted as saying, faulting the international community for “turning a blind eye” to Palestinian children. “We do not accept double standards and acting like the lives of Palestinian children aren’t accounted for, as if they don’t have faces or names,” he said.

Qatar and Nupur Sharma

Notably, Qatar was also the first country to demand a public apology in the wake of the Nupur Sharma controversy, leading to the ruling party taking strong action against its spokesperson for the comments on Prophet Mohammad and Islam.

The BJP suspended Sharma from the primary membership around June 2022.

Geopolitical experts say ever since he assumed power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to “ build on relations” with Qatar.

His 2016-visit to the country was followed by the then EAM, late Sushma Swaraj.

“Qatar was invested in India’s energy sector and after the BJP came to power, it also agreed to decrease the selling price of gas besides other economic benefits,” they add.

Opposition parties slam government

Meanwhile, Opposition parties have castigated the BJP government for not taking the issue seriously when several MPs referred to it in Parliament.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also said that he must bring back the men as he “boasted” how much Islamic countries love him. “In August, I had raised the issue of our ex-naval officers stuck in Qatar. Today they have been sentenced to death. @narendramodi has boasted about how much “Islamic countries” love him. He must bring our ex-naval officers back. It’s very unfortunate that they face the death row,” he posted on social media.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said the government never took the requests of the family members, Ex-Servicemen League and even MPs seriously.

“Their families were never informed what the charges against them were. Even the lawyer engaged for their defence was I am informed evasive with the families,” he added.

The issue

The men were arrested by the Qatari domestic intelligence agency State Security Bureau in mid-September last year

The first public knowledge about their arrest came out after they spoke to their families.

“The eight men had been working for a private company, Al Dahra Global Technologies, owned by two ex-servicemen of Qatar armed forces from 2018 onwards, shortly after the renewal of the India-Qatar Defence Cooperation Agreement for five more years.

“Charges were also framed against two Qataris, including former Oman Air Force officer Khamis al-Ajmi, who was also the CEO of Dahra Global. Qatar’s then Head of International Military Operations Major Gen Tariq Khalid Al Obaidly was the other Qatari national to be interrogated,” stated The Tribune report

Around May, Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the convicted former naval officers, said the government was helping “but not enough as even their deportation to India after nine months has not happened”.

“These ex-Navy officers are the pride of the nation and again I request our Prime Minister with folded hands that it is high time that they all be brought back to India immediately,” she also posted on social media.

India exploring legal options

Expressing “deep shock” over the Qatar court handing death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel, including seven retired officers, MEA said it was exploring all legal options.

“We attach high importance to this case, and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with the Qatari authorities,” according to an MEA statement.

A ray of hope is the 2015 pact between India and Qatar, in case the death sentence is commuted to imprisonment.

“Under the pact, Indian nationals sentenced in Qatar can be sent to their home country to serve the remaining part of their term. Qatari citizens convicted in India too can be sent to their home country to serve their sentence. The agreement was signed to facilitate social rehabilitation of the sentenced people”.

The MEA said it was making “all efforts to assist these Indians”.

