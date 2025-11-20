The great mouse chase: Dogesh bhai rocks, car owner shocked!

In a hilarious incident that has gone viral, a dog's determination to catch a mouse led to a costly chase that ended with a parked car's bumper being ripped apart. The canine, aptly dubbed "Dogesh Bhai," was so fixated on catching the rodent that it didn't let anything come in its way – not even a Suzuki car.

The video, shared on Instagram by @prince_prasad18, shows the dog chasing the mouse, which somehow darted under the parked car. Undeterred, the dog latched onto the car's bumper with its teeth and ripped it open with sheer force. The car, registered in Goa, was left with significant damage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Prasad (@prince_prasad18)

The video has sparked a mix of amusement and shock among viewers, with many cracking jokes about the dog's determination and the car's unfortunate fate.

"How to explain this to an insurance company???" one user reacted. Another commented, "Bro saved his car from rat but at what cost." A third user couldn't resist remarking, "Dog's Teeth Stronger Than Suzuki's Build Quality."

The viral video has brought a smile to many faces, and it's clear that this dog's determination will be remembered for a long time. As for the car's owner, well, it's time to file an insurance claim.