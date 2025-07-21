DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / The Resistance Front deserves to be designated as foreign terrorist organisation: US House panel

The Resistance Front deserves to be designated as foreign terrorist organisation: US House panel

Last week, the US designated The Resistance Front as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation  
article_Author
PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 09:38 AM Jul 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Reuters
Advertisement

The US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has welcomed the designation of The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, as a global terrorist outfit over the Pahalgam attack, saying anyone who "butchers" civilians doesn't get a pass but justice.

Advertisement

Last week, the US designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

“President (Donald) Trump calls it like it is. The Resistance Front is a foreign terrorist organisation and deserves the designation," the committee, chaired by Representative Brian Mast, said in a post on X on Saturday.

Advertisement

"When you butcher civilians, you don't get a pass—you get Justice. It was a terrorist attack—simple and straightforward,” the committee said.

It also cited its post on X dated April 22, when the committee had slammed a report by the New York Times on the Pahalgam attack titled “At Least 24 Tourists Gunned Down by Militants in Kashmir”.

Advertisement

The House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority had said, “Hey, @nytimes, we fixed it for you. This was a terrorist attack plain and simple. Whether it's India or Israel, when it comes to terrorism, the NYT is removed from reality.”

In the post, the House Foreign Affairs Committee had struck down the word “militants” in the headline and replaced it with the word “terrorists”, writing the word in bold red letters.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing the punitive measure against TRF, had said it was part of Washington's commitment to countering terrorism and enforcing President Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack.

TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians.

India welcomed the US decision, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar describing it as a "strong affirmation" of India-US counter-terror cooperation.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts