The Sky Heights marks commencement of Phase 2 of construction

The Sky Heights marked the commencement of its Phase 2 of construction with a traditional Bhoomi Poojan ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today.

The ceremony was led by the company’s directors and their families. Team members, channel partners and clients were also present at the event.

The event began with a sacred pooja, followed by the ceremonial laying of the project’s foundation stone by the families. The atmosphere came alive with a Punjabi folk dance performance, adding to the festive spirit.

The highlight of the event was a lucky draw, held exclusively for channel partners, a press release said.