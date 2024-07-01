 The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts : The Tribune India

  • India
  • The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

Gandhi speaks on multiple issues, including NEET-UG paper leak, farmers, Manipur violence, unemployment, inflation and Ayodhya land compensation, but his  ‘Hindu’ and Agniveer remarks drew maximum reaction

The Tribune Analysis: Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as LoP scores on political messaging, spontaneity, but lacks supporting facts

Rahul Gandhi speaks in Lok Sabha. PTI



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, July 1

Rahul Gandhi’s first speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha drew sharp reactions from who’s who of the ruling BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the House and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outside, especially his comments referring to “Hindus who only speak about violence” and the Agnipath scheme for entry into the Armed Forces.

Initiating the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address from the Opposition, Gandhi said, “Those who call themselves Hindus only speak about violence.” Amid the ensuing uproar from the treasury benches, he said he was referring to PM Modi, BJP and RSS who are “not the entire Hindu society”.

“All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood... Aap Hindu ho hi nahin (You are not Hindus),” he said.

Gandhi spoke on multiple issues, including NEET-UG paper leak, farmers, Manipur violence, unemployment, inflation and Ayodhya land compensation, but his ‘Hindu’ and Agniveer remarks drew maximum reaction with leaders like Adityanath also calling him “immature”. 

“We thought that Rahul Gandhi would mature after becoming the Leader of the Opposition. But I feel sorry to say that only a person with an immature mind would make such remarks. Hindu is the core society of India and the soul of this country,” Adityanath said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Gandhi’s appeasement politics starts and ends with Hindu hate, and all the members of the Opposition alliance follow his language.

Agniveer issue

Another issue that evoked sharp reactions was his allegation that the Modi government was not keen on acknowledging the Agniveer dying in the line of duty as “martyrs”.

“An Agniveer from a poor family was martyred in a landmine blast. I am calling him a martyr. But the government does not acknowledge him as a martyr. Narendra Modi will not call him a martyr. Modi calls him Agniveer. His family will not get pension. His family will not get compensation. He will not get the status of martyr.”

Later addressing media, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw accused Gandhi of lying about the Agnipath scheme. “The Defence Minister made it clear that Rs 1 crore compensation is given in Agniveer scheme. The Congress has raised this issue multiple times and tried to create a false narrative,” he said.

What political analysts say

According to political observers, Gandhi's first speech “scored on various fronts, especially on spontaneity”; being extempore, it also allowed him to “shift from one point to another,” but it was also “low on figures and supporting facts”.

“If making a political impact and asserting his position as LoP was the idea, Gandhi scored well. Being extempore gave him spontaneity and benefit of shifting from one issue to another. But shifting to various topics one after the other made his speech somewhat disjointed. 

“Politically the impact was interesting. It has been quite some time when top ministers intervened in Gandhi’s speech which also provided a glimpse of the times to come in the next five years in the House. But there were no figures to support his claims, otherwise there would have been no reason for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene on the terms of engagement of Agniveers. Also if he was criticising the BJP's Hinduism, he had no vision of his version,” they add.

As per the terms of engagement, in case of demise of an Agniveer as a battle casualty, the emoluments that the next of kin receive include Rs 48 lakh non-contributory insurance, ex-gratia of Rs 44 Lakh, and Seva Nidhi contributed by the Agniveer (30%), with equal matching contribution by the government and interest thereon.

In addition, the next of kin will also receive pay for the balance tenure from the date of death, till completion of four years as per balance residual tenure, contribution from Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund, as per reports.

Objecting to Gandhi’s statement, claiming that Agniveers were being treated as “use and throw”, Rajnath asked him “not to try to mislead the House by making a wrong statement” as “financial assistance of Rs 1 crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war”.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is expected to speak on Tuesday.

 







