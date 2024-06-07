 The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls? : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

It has to battle rural distress, anger among Dalits and also public sympathy for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar

The Tribune Analysis: Maharashtra—Will BJP be able to damage control before Assembly polls?

Devendra Fadnavis. File photo



Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 7

After the BJP-led NDA won only 17 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign, taking full responsibility for the results. He requested the top BJP leadership to relieve him from the responsibilities in the state government to enable him to strengthen the party ahead of the Assembly elections. 

The NDA had set a target of 45 seats for the alliance in the state that sends the second largest number of MPs, as many as 48, to the Lok Sabha.

Results from Maharashtra significantly dented the overall tally of the NDA. 

The BJP, which contested 28 seats, won nine, down 14 from the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Overall, the party managed to get just 17 seats along with allies Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

Failure to counter opposition narrative regarding the scrapping of the Constitution, farmers’ issues related to the price of onion, cotton and soybean etc were said to be the key reasons for the NDA’s poor showing along with sympathy factor for “original leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, respectively”.

Fadnavis’ offer to silence detractors?

As expected, Fadnavis’ offer was met with resistance from NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Observers say the BJP leadership is not expected to accept his resignation and Fadnavis, too, may not pursue the matter. The announcement is said to be only meant to keep critics within the party and the government at bay, as per reports.

However, Fadnavis is also believed to be not on the same page with Shinde and Ajit Pawar on several issues. Some of his recommendations were also overruled by the central leadership during the Lok Sabha polls. 

Can BJP, allies bounce back

The big question is will the BJP and allies be able to bounce back from the Lok Sabha debacle in time for the Assembly polls scheduled later this year.

The Ajit Pawar faction contributed just one seat to the NDA kitty in Maharashtra. According to reports, five of his MLAs were missing at the review meeting to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha poll performance, leading to speculation about its future.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the BJP leadership is also believed to be “working on wooing back Uddhav Thackeray with the help of common friends and RSS”.   

According to observers, the BJP’s “political machinations” to gain power in Maharashtra never allowed the state to really settle down since the last Assembly elections and there was a "good amount of public sympathy" for Uddhav and Sharad Pawar.

The BJP may have gained power by breaking the Shiv Sena and the NCP but could not work around their supporters’ “natural sympathy” towards “original leaders Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray”.

Uddhav, who was projected as the face of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, won nine seats, two more than Shinde-led Sena which won seven. However, Ajit Pawar, who walked away with the name and the symbol of the party created by uncle Sharad Pawar, was easily the bigger loser.

Damage control

“Getting on board Ajit Pawar and former CM Ashok Chavan, two leaders with corruption charges, was a mistake,” say analysts. For the Assembly elections, the BJP will have to work around that plus the distress among Dalits who constitute 10.5% vote bank.

It will also have to counter rural distress in the state where a sizable population is engaged in agriculture—the sugarcane belt of western Maharashtra, soybean and cotton farmers of Vidarbha and Marathwada region and onion cultivators. Multiplied by climate challenges and policy decisions, farmers' anger was evident, experts say. 

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dalits #Lok Sabha #Maharashtra #Sharad Pawar #Uddhav Thackeray


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Farmers stand by CISF jawan who 'slapped' Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP

2
India

No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post

3
Chandigarh TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

4
Trending

Video: Irritated Kangana Ranaut gets into spat with reporters as she gets mobbed by them outside Parliament

5
India

Rahul alleges Modi, Shah 'directly involved' in stocks crash 'scam'; BJP rubbishes charge

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann holds key meet on AAP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

7
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

8
India

CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, detained

9
Punjab

Tough for Amritpal Singh to walk free, even if NSA revoked

10
Punjab

Getting offers from INDIA, NDA: Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Achieving unanimity will be our aim in all decisions: Modi at NDA meet

Narendra Modi meets President Murmu, stakes claim to form NDA Government

‘Most successful alliance ever’: Modi after BJP-led NDA elec...

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM

All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi

With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for woman cop, says she’s apologetic now

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

A complaint has been lodged against Kaur

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind suspended CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Farmer leaders allege that Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut ha...


Cities

View All

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

Dust storm, showers bring respite from searing heat

40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star passes off peacefully

Prices of mobile phones surge after police bust smuggling racket in Amritsar Central Jail

MC to start night sanitation in markets

Amritsar MC deploys water sprinkler to keep plants, surroundings cool

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst for woman cop, says she’s apologetic now

CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now

Manish Tewari terms proposed power tariff hike in Chandigarh unjustified, asks regulatory commission to instead give 300 units for free

Kangana Ranaut ‘slap’ incident: Farmer unions rally behind CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

Shocker: Chandigarh plans to raise power tariff by over 19%

Nexus Elante Mall unveils DinoVerse exhibit for visitors

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

ED opposes Arvind Kejriwal’s regular bail plea, claims it has ‘ample’ evidence to nail him

Stop wastage of water in Capital, SC tells Delhi govt

Expanded Terminal 1 likely to open in June; working on boosting international passenger capacity: DIAL chief

AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for ‘anti-party’ activities

India should promote a culture of commercial arbitration: CJI DY Chandrachud

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi

Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

GST officer surrenders in court

Despite incentives, direct seeding of rice fails to enthuse Doaba farmers

Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in city

Phagwara girl turns author at 14, pens anthology of 30 poems

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Squall disrupts power supply, uproots trees

Anomalies found during hospital raids

21 booths polled less than 10% votes, 100 record highest turnout

BJP biggest gainer, AAP major loser in vote share from Ludhiana

Attacked with bricks, 48-year-old man succumbs to injuries

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Journalist dies in mishap, kin seek compensation

Operation Blue Star anniversary passes off peacefully in city

Now, access varsity results on DigiLocker