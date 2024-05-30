The Tribune Analysis: Naveen Patnaik's health—politics or conspiracy?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 30

As curtains draw on prolonged 2024 general elections with voting for the seventh and final phase on Saturday, Odisha is witnessing a peculiar debate, about the health of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik who has rebutted all speculations regarding it.

Quashing the rumours that intensified after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement, Patnaik says all PM had to do was to pick up the telephone and ask him about his health, after all he does call himself his friend.

What PM said

Claiming a “sudden decline” in Patnaik’s health, PM Modi, during a rally in Odisha, warned of a “sinister plot” which, he said, would be investigated after the BJP assumes office in Odisha.

“Is there a conspiracy behind this? Is the lobby that is currently running the Patnaik government on his behalf responsible for it?” PM Modi wondered.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Odisha CM had only himself to blame for such unpleasant comments.

“Both BJD and BJP were together. They supported each other on many issues. Now, their marriage has ended in a divorce. The same BJP functionaries who used to speak good about Naveen are now mocking his health and age. Naveen himself created such an unpleasant situation by supporting Modi,” Kharge was quoted as saying.

How it started

There have been rumours regarding Patnaik’s health for long but the recent trigger was a video of bureaucrat-turned-BJD leader VK Pandian “hiding” Patnaik's trembling hand during a campaign speech.

Speculations intensified after PM Modi spoke about it at a rally in the state, hinting at a conspiracy.

Coming in the middle of high-stake Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, BJP's aim also appeared to be to push a narrative that Pandian was “manipulating” the “ailing” Patnaik and “confusing” BJD supporters, say observers.

Who is Pandian

Of late, Odisha politics has witnessed a shift towards Pandian, who is said to be handling all day-to-day government affairs on the behalf of Patnaik.

As per BJP leaders, the ex-bureaucrat was “controlling and manipulating” an “ill” Odisha CM, a charge that both Patnaik and Pandian have rubbished.

Officially, Pandian joined the Biju Janata Dal in October last year but he had been serving as Patnaik’s private secretary.

Interestingly, the 2000-batch IAS officer started his career with the Punjab cadre. He shifted to the Odisha cadre after marrying an Odiya girl. Originally, he belongs to Tamil Nadu.

What Patnaik says

Rubbishing the speculations, Patnaik said PM Modi publicly said before that he was his good friend. “All he had to do was to pick up a telephone and ring me up and ask me about my health,” Patnaik said.

As per Patnaik, BJP has been spreading rumours about his health for the past 10 years.

“Let me assure the Prime Minister that I am in perfect health and I have been campaigning in the state for the last month.

“My health is perfectly fine. Otherwise, I could not have campaigned amid this scorching heat,” Patnaik was quoted as saying.

