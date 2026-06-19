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Home / India / Theatre stampede case: Court issues summons to Telugu actor Allu Arjun, others

Theatre stampede case: Court issues summons to Telugu actor Allu Arjun, others

Allu Arjun was arrested after a 35-year-old woman died and her 8-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' on December 4, 2024

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 03:16 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Telugu film actor Allu Arjun. File photo
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A city court has issued summons to top Telugu actor Allu Arjun and other accused to appear before it in person on June 22, in a case related to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' at Sandhya theatre here.

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The Hyderabad police had earlier filed a charge sheet against 23 persons in the court in connection with the case.

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Following the charge sheet, filed on December 24, the court issued summons to all 23 accused, including Allu Arjun, directing them to appear before it on June 22.

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The theatre's owner, partners, manager, lower-balcony in-charge and gatekeeper were named as accused No. 1 to 10 in the charge sheet, while Arjun has been named as accused No 11.

Allu Arjun was arrested after the 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured in the stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa 2' at the theatre on December 4, 2024.

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The stampede occurred as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor during the 'Pushpa 2' premiere.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun and the makers of 'Pushpa 2' had extended financial assistance to the family of the boy.

The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.

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