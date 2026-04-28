icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / There must not be any double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath at SCO meet

There must not be any double standards in combating terrorism: Rajnath at SCO meet

Says the world today is facing a reality check in the form of increasing unilateralism and conflicts

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:06 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek. Video grab
Advertisement

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must not lose sight of "state-sponsored" cross-border terrorism as there is no place for any "double standards" in combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in a clear reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups.

Advertisement

In his address at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Singh said India demonstrated its "firm resolve" during Operation Sindoor that "terror epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment".

Advertisement

"We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation state," he said.

Advertisement

"There is no place for any double standards, and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists," Singh said.

The Defence Minister pitched for concerted global efforts to combat terrorism.

Advertisement

"We are also facing a growing challenge in the form of extremism, radicalism and terrorism. Terrorism has become the most serious threat to the emerging world order."

"It is in this backdrop that the SCO emerged as an organisation, based on our shared values. The SCO has condemned such acts and ideologies in a common fight against terrorism," he said.

The Defence Minister also touched upon the current geopolitical upheavals. The world today is facing a reality check in the form of increasing unilateralism and conflicts, he said.

A series of conflicts over the last few years led to loss of precious lives and property with a disturbing frequency, he said.

“As people responsible for defence and security, it is a time for us to introspect and take effective measures to tackle this situation,” he noted.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts