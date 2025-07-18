DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / There should be no double standards: India on European Union sanctions           

There should be no double standards: India on European Union sanctions           

The European Union has announced a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:35 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Randhir Jaiswal. File photo
Advertisement

India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in response to the European Union announcing fresh punitive measures on Russia, especially on its energy trade.

Advertisement

The European Union (EU) has announced a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia over its war against Ukraine. It also named India's Vadinar Refinery in which Russian energy firm Rosneft has a major stake.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanction measures.

Advertisement

The 18th package of sanctions included measures largely aimed at curbing the revenues of Russia's oil and energy sector such as an import ban on refined petroleum products made from Russian crude oil.

The EU's foreign and security policy chief Kaja Kallas said on social media that the 27-member bloc had approved "one of its strongest sanctions packages against Russia to date".

Advertisement

The new sanctions include a lower oil price cap, the designation of the "biggest Rosneft refinery in India", and measures aimed at 105 more shadow fleet ships.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the European Union," Jaiswal said.

He said India is a "responsible" actor and remains fully committed to its legal obligations.

"The government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," he said.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he added.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts