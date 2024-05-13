 There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next day, Kejriwal tells AAP councillors

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would be back from Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.

Arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase election and the votes will be counted on June 4.

Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar.

"There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to PMO. Modiji was monitoring me...I do not know what grudge Modi has against me," he claimed.

Kejriwal said the AAP leaders are respected and loved by people and "feared by the BJP because of our work".

"I have to go back to jail on June 2. I will be watching the election results in the jail on June 4. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back on June 5," he told party councillors.

On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down “despite the BJP's efforts” after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #INDIA bloc


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

2
Punjab

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Bains brothers join Congress

3
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

4
Delhi

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

5
Diaspora

Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau

6
India

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

7
Punjab

PM Modi visits Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib; serves 'langar'

8
Chandigarh

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

9
India

'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun booked for alleged election code violation in Andhra Pradesh

10
India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Voting under way in 96 constituencies across 10 states

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses the lowest voting percentage til...

Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her, no formal complaint yet: Police

AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her

Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...

There were 2 CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal

If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back

In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...

CBSE Class 12 board exam results declared

CBSE Class 12, Class 10 board exam results declared

Girls outshine boys by over 6.4 percentage points in Class 1...


Cities

View All

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

13 bootleggers held in cordon, search op in four border districts

Couple arrested with 275 grams of heroin

Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Over 42 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed

Garbage burning irks residents, hits tourism industry in holy city

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

Supreme Court gives time to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to settle dispute with complainant in defamation case

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

International drug syndicate; 10 more smugglers in police dragnet

‘Jago’, puppet show held to motivate electorates

AAP candidate campaigns in Adampur, BJP’s Rinku canvasses support in Phillaur

Open house: What steps should be taken to check fire incidents at garbage dumps?

Woman dies by suicide, husband among 3 held

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

Woman pedestrian knocked down by speeding SUV, dies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major boost to Congress as Bains brothers join party

Warring reaches out to all sections of society

BJP’s Ravneet Bittu attacks AAP, Congress

Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Former Patiala DC passes away

Former Patiala DC passes away

SAD workers ‘attacked’ party member: SAD (A)

YPS clinches debate trophy

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala