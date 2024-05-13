New Delhi, May 13
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he would be back from Tihar jail on June 5 if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the election results are announced.
Arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Kejriwal has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.
June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase election and the votes will be counted on June 4.
Addressing his Aam Aadmi Party councillors, Kejriwal alleged that efforts were made to break and humiliate him during judicial custody in Tihar.
"There were two CCTV cameras inside my cell in Tihar and the feed was monitored by 13 officers. It was said that the CCTV feed was also provided to PMO. Modiji was monitoring me...I do not know what grudge Modi has against me," he claimed.
Kejriwal said the AAP leaders are respected and loved by people and "feared by the BJP because of our work".
"I have to go back to jail on June 2. I will be watching the election results in the jail on June 4. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, I will be back on June 5," he told party councillors.
On Sunday, he met party MLAs and praised them for not breaking down “despite the BJP's efforts” after his arrest. Kejriwal said AAP "became more united instead of breaking apart" after his arrest.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 40 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm
Jammu and Kashmir witnesses the lowest voting percentage til...
AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleges Kejriwal's staff member misbehaved with her
Following the call, Delhi Police reach the Chief Minister's ...
There were 2 CCTV cameras in my cell in Tihar; PM Modi and 13 officers monitored me, claims Arvind Kejriwal
If INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4, I will be back next ...
Video: MLA from Jagan Reddy's party assaults voter for objecting to jumping voting queue, he slaps back
In a video that has gone viral, Jagan Reddy's TYSRC party ML...
CBSE Class 12, Class 10 board exam results declared
Girls outshine boys by over 6.4 percentage points in Class 1...