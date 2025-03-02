DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / They stand as one, Rahul says of Kerala Congress leaders after Shashi Tharoor controversy

They stand as one, Rahul says of Kerala Congress leaders after Shashi Tharoor controversy

His assertion comes after the Congress top brass met Kerala leaders at Indira Bhawan here for a brainstorming session on Friday
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:05 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and KC Venugopal with AICC general secretary and in-charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi and others address the media after a meeting of the party's Kerala leadership with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. (AICC via PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asserted that the party's Kerala leaders "stand as one" and were "united" by the light of purpose ahead.

His assertion came after the Congress top brass met Kerala leaders at Indira Bhawan here for a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss the strategy and the way forward ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Posting a picture from the media byte by Kerala leaders after the meeting, Gandhi said in a Facebook post, "They stand as one, united by the light of purpose ahead."

Advertisement

His post was accompanied by the hashtag 'Team Kerala'.

The nearly-three-hour meeting at the Congress headquarters had discipline, unity and strengthening of the state organisation as its running theme.

Advertisement

At the meeting, Gandhi said leaders should be very careful about the political strategy and should not do or say anything that does not toe the party line, according to sources.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had laid stress on discipline, ensuring unity and filling up the vacant posts to strengthen the party's Kerala unit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper