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Home / India / Things will be known at appropriate time: Sunetra Pawar on NCP merger talks

Things will be known at appropriate time: Sunetra Pawar on NCP merger talks

Merger speculation gains ground after leaders of her faction, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, meet Sharad Pawar

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PTI
Baramati, Updated At : 03:57 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar. PTI file
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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday evaded a direct reply to a query about the possible merger of two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, saying things would be known at the appropriate time.

The merger buzz gained strength last week after several leaders of the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP, including Praful Patel and Parth Pawar, met NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar, who was recently hospitalised for a chest infection.

A viral video showed Sharad Pawar and Patel discussing a possible meeting after November 10.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare also claimed last week that the merger of the two factions would have taken place in February this year had Ajit Pawar been alive.

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Responding to reporters' queries about the merger possibility here, Sunetra Pawar said, "I know all of you are more interested in a different issue at present. However, today's subject is entirely different. Things (about the merger) will be known when the time comes."

She was addressing a press conference held to announce programmes marking the 191st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on November 15.

Ajit Pawar, the then deputy CM and NCP president, died in an air crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar subsequently became the NCP head and deputy CM in the Mahayuti government, which also comprises the BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena.

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The Maharashtra government will observe November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and organise a service week across the state from November 11 to 18, she said at the press conference.

In Pune district, the Integrated Tribal Development Project office at Ghodegaon will organise various programmes, including distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of government schemes, memorial cleanliness drives, a wild vegetable festival, cultural programmes, tribal gatherings and health and nutrition awareness camps, the deputy CM said.

"Apart from Pune, I am also the guardian minister of Beed district. Therefore, a service week marking Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birth anniversary and Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will also be organised in Beed from November 11 to 18," she added.

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The programmes in Beed will include health camps, cleanliness drives and awareness activities. Celebrations will also be organised at Kuppa and Khalwat Nimgaon in Wadwani tehsil on November 15, according to her.

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