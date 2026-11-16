Third cyclone in 3 weeks: Andhra fishermen told not to venture into sea

With the deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal, the APSDMA on Monday asked Andhra Pradesh fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said that squally winds are expected to strike the coastal regions of the state, accompanied by heavy rains.

He also advised farmers and people to take precautions.

The deep depression hovering over parts of the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, a severe cyclonic storm by November 17 and further into a very severe cyclonic storm near Andhra Pradesh coast around November 19, compelling the southern state to brace for its third cyclone within three weeks.

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The deep depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved north to northwestwards with a speed of eight km per hour in the past six hours and lay centred over the same region at 5:30 am today, an official release from the Meteorological Department said.

The southern state was battered by two cyclones in quick succession recently -- Arnab and Murasu -- flattening lakhs of acres of crops and causing a loss estimated at nearly Rs 7,000 crore.