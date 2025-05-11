DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Mediation on Kashmir issue unacceptable, says Cong; demands clarity on ceasefire

Mediation on Kashmir issue unacceptable, says Cong; demands clarity on ceasefire

What are the conditions India has agreed to, questioned Congress leader Sachin Pilot
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:39 PM May 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. File photo
Advertisement

The Congress on Sunday said no third party should be allowed to interfere in the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan as it amounted to internationalising the issue. "No third party mediation will be accepted. It (Kashmir) is an issue between India and Pakistan," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.

Addressing reporters, he raised questions over the ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan by US President Donald Trump through a social media post, which was later verified by both countries. "The government should put it before the nation, since it is a bilateral issue. Did government accept this mediation? What are the conditions India has agreed to," he said, adding that there has been a mention of a “neutral” site.  "There has also been an IMF bailout to Pakistan. And then Washington ceasefire raises questions?"

He said the government should call an all-party meeting and special Parliament session to clarify under what circumstances ceasefire was accepted by the government.

Advertisement

The senior Congress leader also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their kin in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

He also appreciated the valour and courage of Indian armed, saying, "Our forces have shown in the last few days that they are second to none."

Advertisement

Referring to a 1994 resolution adopted by the Parliament in which Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was sought to be taken back, Pilot said, "This is the time to implement it again."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper