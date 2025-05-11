The Congress on Sunday said no third party should be allowed to interfere in the Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan as it amounted to internationalising the issue. "No third party mediation will be accepted. It (Kashmir) is an issue between India and Pakistan," Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.

Addressing reporters, he raised questions over the ceasefire announced between India and Pakistan by US President Donald Trump through a social media post, which was later verified by both countries. "The government should put it before the nation, since it is a bilateral issue. Did government accept this mediation? What are the conditions India has agreed to," he said, adding that there has been a mention of a “neutral” site. "There has also been an IMF bailout to Pakistan. And then Washington ceasefire raises questions?"

He said the government should call an all-party meeting and special Parliament session to clarify under what circumstances ceasefire was accepted by the government.

Advertisement

The senior Congress leader also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families who lost their kin in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

He also appreciated the valour and courage of Indian armed, saying, "Our forces have shown in the last few days that they are second to none."

Advertisement

Referring to a 1994 resolution adopted by the Parliament in which Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was sought to be taken back, Pilot said, "This is the time to implement it again."