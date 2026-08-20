Thiruvananthapuram zoo gets 3 zebras after 9 years

Three zebras have arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo from Gujarat's Vantara after a two-and-a-half-day road journey, zoo authorities said on Thursday.

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The arrival of the zebras, after a gap of nine years, is expected to offer a visual treat to visitors, especially during the Onam season, they said.

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The three animals — two three-year-old females and a five-year-old male — were brought from the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Vantara in Gujarat.

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State Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan described the arrival as an Onam gift for visitors.

He said it was a matter of happiness that zebras could be brought back to the zoo after several years and that their arrival during the festival season would be a major attraction.

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The minister was speaking after opening the visitor entry area to enable the public to see the zebras.

A 13-member team led by a veterinary surgeon from Vantara transported the animals by road in a specially equipped animal ambulance.

They reached Thiruvananthapuram around 5.15 am on Thursday after travelling for nearly two-and-a-half days. A police escort vehicle accompanied the convoy from the Keralam border to ensure an uninterrupted journey.

The zoo had been without zebras since 2017, when Sita, a zebra brought from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Chennai, in April 2002, died due to old age.

Zoo Superintendent T V Anil Kumar said the long-standing demand of children visiting the zoo to see zebras had now been fulfilled. The authorities are also considering measures, including naming the new arrivals, he said.

Zoo veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran said the zebras were in good health, except for some fatigue from the long journey. They would undergo a 21-day open quarantine, which would not prevent visitors from seeing them, he said.

A two-week supply of Timothy grass, a hybrid grass, was also brought from Vantara for the animals. It would initially be mixed with locally available hay to help the zebras adapt to their new surroundings.

As part of the animal exchange, the Thiruvananthapuram zoo will send a male lion-tailed macaque and a king cobra to Vantara.

Zoo Director Manjula Devi and zoo staff members were among those present at the function.