“This is about justice not politics”: Nirmala Sitharaman seeks Kejriwal’s apology in Maliwal assault case

New Delhi, May 17

Ten days to go for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, and BJP on Friday upped the ante in the Swati Maliwal assault matter, fielding finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is yet to condemn the alleged act of his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

“This is unbelievable, unacceptable....I am not concerned with AAP. My accusation is directly on Arvind Kejriwal. This happened at his house, in his presence, at the hands of his right hand and he hasn’t condemned it in four days,” Sitharaman said addressing the media on Friday.

She said Kejriwal had on the contrary been “shamelessly moving around with Bibhav Kumar all over and also pushed the microphone away when asked to answer the issue”.

“This is like rubbing salt in Swati’s wounds, putting fuel in fire…the way Kejriwal was seen in Lucknow with that same man,” the Finance Minister said, adding that women’s issues were not about “politics but justice”.

“This is a matter involving the dignity of all women...Everyone, especially in Delhi, would be thinking today how will a CM, who can’t protect his own MP, protect them...Look at the symbolism here. Swati Maliwal is a senior AAP leader, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former DCW chief. She was in so much pain that she was unable to walk to AIIMs for a medical examination last night,” Sitharaman said.

On behalf of BJP, she alleged that the incident proved AAP’s old “anti-women character” and demanded “full clarification from Arvind Kejriwal as to how this happened at his residence while he was there”.

“Kejriwal should apologise and tell everything. The INDIA bloc should also ask him to come clean on how this happened at his home in his presence and how he allowed this to happen,” Sitharaman said.

She condemned Kejriwal’s silence saying: “Yeh besharmi ki had hai!”

The Finance Minister also cited past cases of alleged assault involving AAP leaders such as Somnath Bharti and Amanatullah Khan among others to say AAP had always been anti-women.

She said that in the matter at hand, Kejriwal should be the sole target as he is the undisputed leader of AAP and “nothing could have happened without his consent or knowledge”.

To hammer her allegation that AAP was anti-women, Sitharaman said the party had not fielded even one woman in Delhi Lok Sabha elections.

“But Somnath Bharti who was accused of kicking his own wife is a candidate,” she said, adding: “This party is full of anti-women leaders habituated to assaulting and insulting them.”

She also mentioned a Punjab YouTuber’s case saying: “In AAP-ruled Punjab, a YouTuber was arrested for exposing wrongdoings against women while perpetrators were allowed to go free.”

Sitharaman said AAP had no respect for women.

Recalling the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament late last year, she said, “When the bill was passed what did Sanjay Singh say? He said this is ‘mahila bewakoof banao bill’. So who is befooling women today? Not BJP which has fielded two women in Delhi — Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljit Sherawat — but AAP which has fielded none.”

Nirmala also read out an old statement by AAP founder member Madhu Bhaduri who had quit the party saying it did not “treat women as humans and had the mentality of a khap panchayat”.

