'This is dictatorship': Opposition slams govt after actor Imran Khan asked to leave India for protesting

Opposition parties on Thursday labelled the government as "dictatorial" over actor Imran Khan, a US citizen, being asked to leave India for participating in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Accusing the Centre of running a dictatorship, Congress leader Nana Patole also alleged that people's freedom was being snatched away, while Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the government was scared.

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NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said Khan did not commit any crime as he only took part in a protest, and claimed that leaders who have been accused of rape and murder are currently serving as chief ministers of many states.

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Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to Imran Khan, a Bollywood actor and an American national, directing him to leave India by October 28 for allegedly violating provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

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The action follows the actor's participation in an agitation at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where protesters demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Police had briefly detained Khan during the demonstration.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "The government is scared if Imran Khan is asked to leave the country for participating against the SIR protest in favour of the youth."

Many Bollywood stars are NRIs and foreign nationals, he said. Raut also sought to know why the government does not ask former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to leave India.

Hasina has been in exile in India after fleeing Bangladesh during mass student-led protests in August 2024.

Interacting with reporters in Nagpur, former Maharashtra Congress chief Patole said the action against Imran Khan was an example of a dictatorial rule.

"Not just actor Imran Khan, but anyone in the country who speaks against the government is labelled as a traitor by people sitting in the government," he said.

"But who is a traitor? I allege that the names of 32 crore citizens of this country were removed from the voter list under the garb of SIR. People's freedom is being snatched away. Those who do not respect the Constitution are sitting in constitutional posts...Shouldn't we call such people traitors?" Patole asked.

"Nowadays, in order to hold a protest also, you need to pay money. If you want to express your opinion, you must pay. This is a dictatorship. If you do not have the right to voice your opinion in independent India, then the Narendra Modi government is running a dictatorship," the former MP said.

Coming out in support of Khan, Sule said, "Everyone has the right to protest. Now, someone will say that he (Khan) has a foreign passport. Many of my friends live abroad. They also protest."

"He (Khan) is being asked to leave...What crime has he committed? Many who have been accused of rape and murder are chief ministers of many states. The CM of a big state has murder charges against him yet he remains the CM. He (Khan) has just protested," the Baramati MP said.

Khan (43), who has acted in several Bollywood films, is the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had sought action against Imran Khan after he participated in the protest.