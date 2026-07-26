Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday thanked supporters across the country for backing its 37-day agitation, saying their support and trust made the “huge victory of the youth” possible.

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In a video shared on X, Dipke said the prolonged agitation had been difficult for the entire team and thanked those who stood by the movement despite criticism and doubts.

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“It feels really good... finally, at last, I have been able to sleep peacefully and wake up in my bedroom without thinking about what to do next, or what will happen by this evening or not. There is no panic,” he said.

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“What we went through in the last 37 days was really, really difficult. It was not easy--not just for me, but for all of our team,” Dipke added.

He expressed gratitude to supporters of the CJP across India, saying, “All the people who supported us, who showed trust in us, and who loved us when everybody was doubting us--I really want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Without your support, this wouldn't have been possible.”

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Dipke also apologised for not being able to meet everyone who remained at Jantar Mantar after the protest was called off, citing his health condition.

“I also really want to apologise; I couldn't meet all the people who were still waiting at Jantar Mantar yesterday to say thank you to them because, as you know, I have typhoid and I had developed a very high fever--my temperature had reached 101. That is why I had to come home,” he said.

Thanking those who stayed at the protest site for 37 days, Dipke said their efforts were significant for the country.

“I really, really, really appreciate what you did for this country. And I really, really love you all. Without you guys, we wouldn't have been able to achieve this. Salute to you all,” he said.

The CJP founder also thanked those who had criticised or questioned the movement, saying the criticism helped it improve.

“If you hadn't criticised us, if you hadn't questioned us, we perhaps wouldn't have had the chance to improve ourselves. It's because of your criticism, it's because of your legitimate questions, that we were able to improve ourselves, and I think that's why we were able to deliver as well,” Dipke said.

He further said the outfit would continue its journey, asserting that the end of the agitation was only the beginning.

“As I said, and as I have been saying since day one: this is just a beginning. The Cockroach Janta Party has a long way to go, and for sure, we will go a long way. This is just a beginning,” he said.

CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke releases a video thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible. He also thanks all critics for helping him improve, and eventually deliver on the promise of the Cockroach Janta Party’s first campaign. #ANewDay pic.twitter.com/1JQNozymLo — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 26, 2026

The 37-day-long agitation culminated with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday amid nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The CJP subsequently withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar after receiving assurances from the government on its demands.

Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh held talks with the CJP and accepted its demand for suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured the withdrawal of FIRs lodged against protesters across the country.

The government also agreed to examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms, with the next round of talks scheduled after four weeks.

The agitation had gained momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and undertook a 26-day hunger strike. Following the government's assurances, Wangchuk congratulated the youth and called the development a victory for democracy.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the movement would continue to raise issues concerning the youth and work towards reforms in education and governance.

“This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country,” Das had said.