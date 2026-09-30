This nonsense has to stop: SC pulls up Uttar Pradesh Police for ‘shielding’ accused; summons officer

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for registering an FIR against an “unknown” person in a motorcycle theft case despite the complainant having apprehended the thief on the spot.

A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva warned that it might transfer all the cases being probed by the Uttar Pradesh Police to the CBI.

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“In everything you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with matters? It is better if we ask CBI to step in all UP Police investigations. We might as well disband the UP Police. This nonsense has to stop at some point,” the Bench said.

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“Toeing the line is one thing but bending over backwards? …And this kind of cover up job? … Less said the better,” the Bench said.

“The FIR was registered against unknown persons? Why did you write “unknown” if the person was caught at the spot? Why did you register an FIR against an unknown motorcycle rider if he was caught on the spot? How will people trust the police?” the Bench asked the Uttar Pradesh Police.

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“You catch the accused at the spot but you don’t want to name him in the FIR. Perhaps if the equation works out you can substitute the name, bring in one of your own names, you must keep a list of accused in different FIRs whoever has gotten lesser number of FIRs you can include his name. Is that how it works there?” the Bench asked.

The court’s outburst came after it perused the UP Police’s affidavit that exposed loopholes in the FIR as alleged by the complainant.

Terming an affidavit filed by Shobhit Kumar, Circle Officer of Khurja, Bulandshahr “utterly uninspiring,” the Bench asked him to appear before it on the next date of hearing.

The Bench asked him to explain why the FIR was registered against an unknown motorcycle rider when it’s an admitted fact that the said motor cycle rider was apprehended at the spot.

The complainant had alleged that following an incident involving a motorcycle, she had physically apprehended the rider and handed him over to the police which chose to register an FIR against “unknown” persons, leaving the accused column blank.

When the High Court intervened and sought a status report, the police subsequently inserted the rider’s name in the chargesheet but later granted him a clean chit, she alleged.