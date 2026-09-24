'This one from Bihar again’: Another harassment video surfaces days after Jamui groping case; 4 arrested

Another alleged harassment video from Bihar has surfaced days after a similar incident in Jamui, where videos showing the harassment of a girl and a boy triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Four people have been arrested and an FIR registered after the video purportedly showed a group of men harassing and groping a girl in broad daylight surfaced from Bihar’s Samastipur district, police said.

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According to Samastipur SP, the video is purportedly from the Jagatsinghpur Bandh area, where the girl was allegedly harassed by a group of men.

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Samastipur, Bihar | Based on a viral video purportedly showing a group of men harassing a girl in broad daylight in the Jagatsinghpur Bandh area, four accused have been arrested and an FIR has been registered, says SP Samastipur. — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026

The video, which went viral on social media, reportedly shows several men surrounding the girl. The incident has drawn widespread attention, prompting calls for police action.

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The Samastipur case comes days after a similar incident in Bihar’s Jamui, where a video showing two Class 10 students—a boy and a girl—being allegedly harassed by a group of men surfaced online.

In the Jamui video, one of the men was allegedly seen grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him away from the girl. As the girl attempted to flee, a masked man was allegedly seen catching her from behind.

The two students had reportedly gone out on a scooter after attending their coaching classes on Saturday evening.

Three people were arrested in connection with the Jamui incident after the video surfaced online.

With the latest arrests, Samastipur police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged harassment and the people seen in the viral video.