DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Those who didn’t participate in freedom struggle now talking of values: Akhilesh

Those who didn’t participate in freedom struggle now talking of values: Akhilesh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:25 AM Dec 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav addresses mediapersons at the party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI
Advertisement

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation, saying that those who did not participate in the freedom struggle were now talking of the values of “Vande Mataram”, asserting that the national song should not be used as a tool to impose one’s beliefs on others.

Advertisement

Yadav said it should be followed in spirit, as it is a song which bonded people during the freedom struggle.

Advertisement

“Vande Mataram is not to show off, nor is it a political tool. When we listen to them, they make it sound as if they created the verse,” Yadav said referring to the treasury benches.

Advertisement

He also questioned how individuals who did not participate in the freedom struggle could truly understand the meaning of “Vande Mataram.”

“Today, divisive elements are using Vande Mataram to create divisions. These individuals are still following the same ‘divide and rule’ policy used by the British,” he added further. The Samajwadi Party chief also accused those on the treasury benches of wanting to own everything, saying, “time and again it has been seen that those on the ruling side try to appropriate iconic leaders who never belonged to them”.

Advertisement

He noted that while people may not remember the entire “Vande Mataram” song or fully comprehend its significance, simply uttering those two words can evoke pride, as they are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

As interruptions marred his speech from the treasury benches, Yadav did some quick thinking and held the hand of his party’s MP Awadhesh Prasad, who was seated right next to him. He made Prasad stand up and said, “Inko dekh leejiye. Baith jaaiye. (Take a look at him. Now sit down).”

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts