Those who didn’t participate in freedom struggle now talking of values: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation, saying that those who did not participate in the freedom struggle were now talking of the values of “Vande Mataram”, asserting that the national song should not be used as a tool to impose one’s beliefs on others.

Yadav said it should be followed in spirit, as it is a song which bonded people during the freedom struggle.

“Vande Mataram is not to show off, nor is it a political tool. When we listen to them, they make it sound as if they created the verse,” Yadav said referring to the treasury benches.

He also questioned how individuals who did not participate in the freedom struggle could truly understand the meaning of “Vande Mataram.”

“Today, divisive elements are using Vande Mataram to create divisions. These individuals are still following the same ‘divide and rule’ policy used by the British,” he added further. The Samajwadi Party chief also accused those on the treasury benches of wanting to own everything, saying, “time and again it has been seen that those on the ruling side try to appropriate iconic leaders who never belonged to them”.

He noted that while people may not remember the entire “Vande Mataram” song or fully comprehend its significance, simply uttering those two words can evoke pride, as they are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

As interruptions marred his speech from the treasury benches, Yadav did some quick thinking and held the hand of his party’s MP Awadhesh Prasad, who was seated right next to him. He made Prasad stand up and said, “Inko dekh leejiye. Baith jaaiye. (Take a look at him. Now sit down).”