Those who fought Emergency should always be remembered: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Those who fought Emergency should always be remembered: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

He plays bits of speeches of former PM Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram related to the period
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:11 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI File Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday played remarks of leading anti-Emergency politicians in his monthly radio broadcast to slam the then Congress government for atrocities on people, and said they should always be remembered as it inspires people to stay alert to keep the Constitution strong.

Speaking in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said those who imposed the Emergency not only murdered the Constitution but also made judiciary their puppet.

His condemnation of the Congress for the Emergency-era excesses without naming the party of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi came amid an ongoing bitter war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, which have claimed that an undeclared Emergency prevails under the Modi government.

Modi said people were tortured on a large scale during the Emergency for the 21-month period between 1975 and 1977. There are many examples which cannot be forgotten, he added.

He played bits of speeches of former prime minister Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram related to the period.

George Fernandes was shackled, he noted and recalled that anyone could be arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) at that time.

Students were harassed and freedom of expression throttled, he added.

Thousands of people were arrested and subjected to inhuman treatment, but it is the strength of Indians that they did now bow and accept any compromise with democracy, he said.

People finally won, the Emergency was lifted and those who imposed it lost, he said.

Noting that the 50th anniversary of Emergency was commemorated recently as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, he said those who fought against it must always be remembered.

The Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

