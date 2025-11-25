‘Those who sacrificed must be in peace today’: RSS chief after Ram Mandir’s flag hoisting ceremony

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who sacrificed their life for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya must be in peace today as the hoisting of the saffron flag atop the shrine marked the formal completion of its construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony at the temple, Bhagwat said a flag is always a symbol, and the installation of such a towering flag at the temple had taken considerable time, just as the construction of the temple did.

He noted that many people had dreamt of this day and several sacrificed their lives for it.

“Their souls must have found peace today,” Bhagwat said, recalling the names of some.

“Those who worked in the background everyday also dreamt of Ram Mandir, now today that the ritualistic completion is over; the flag of ‘Ram Rajya’ has been hoisted,” he added.

“It has taken long to hoist such a tall flag. You all know how long it took to build the temple - even if we leave aside 500 years, it took 30 years,” he said.

He added that through this flag, certain fundamental values had been elevated.

“These are the values that will guide the world - from individual life to family life and the life of the entire creation. Dharma is what ensures well-being for all,” Bhagwat said.

He said the saffron colour of the flag represents dharma and is therefore referred to as the ‘dharma dhwaj’. The flag also bears the symbol of the Raghu dynasty -the kovidar (mandar) tree, he added.