DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Thousands protest in Bhiwandi against Waqf Amendment Act; leaders seek time from President

Thousands protest in Bhiwandi against Waqf Amendment Act; leaders seek time from President

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025
article_Author
PTI
Thane, Updated At : 06:33 PM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Several thousand people took part in a protest in Bhiwandi in Thane district against the Waqf Amendment Act, which they claimed was against the Constitution as it infringed on the fundamental rights of people.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. Parliament on Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod following an over 13-hour debate. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

“The following Act of Parliament received the assent of the president on April 5, 2025, and is hereby published for general information: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025,” the Union government said in a notification on Saturday.

Advertisement

The protest was held late Saturday night, with functionaries from the Aalmi Tehreek Raza Academy, All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulama, and several other groups representing the 'Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat' movement taking part.

“The bill violates the essence of the Constitution. It threatens the rights that belong to every Indian, whether they are Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian. This is not just a Muslim issue. People of all communities across the country are coming forward to protest,” a cleric said addressing the protest.

Advertisement

Raza Academy founder Saeed Noori said he will lead a delegation to Delhi on April 7 to consult top constitutional experts and senior advocates to explore legal avenues, including the possibility of challenging the Act in the Supreme Court.

A Raza Academy spokesperson said time has been sought from President Droupadi Murmu on the issue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper