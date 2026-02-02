Three Bihar wetlands get Ramsar certification on World Wetlands Day

Three wetlands in Bihar, which were added to the Ramsar list last year, received certification on Monday on the occasion of World Wetlands Day 2026, officials said.

The certificates were presented to member secretary of the State Wetland Authority (Bihar) S Chandrashekhar at an event organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in New Delhi.

Gokul Water Reservoir in Buxar and Udaipur Lake in West Champaran were enlisted as Ramsar sites in September 2025, while Gogabil Lake in Katihar was added in May, taking the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 98 and in Bihar to six.

The Nagi and Nakti bird sanctuaries in Jamui district were included in the Ramsar list in 2024.

According to a statement issued by MOEF&CC, “The three oxbow lakes act as natural buffers for major rivers such as the Ganga and Gandak.”

In Bihar, ground verification has been completed for 4,316 wetlands larger than 2.25 hectares, which goes on to underline the scale and significance of the state’s wetland resources, the statement added.

World Wetlands Day is observed annually on February 2 to commemorate the Wetlands Convention adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. The global theme for 2026, ‘Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage’, highlights the role of indigenous and local communities in conserving and managing wetlands.