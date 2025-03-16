Three drown as boat carrying 16 capsizes in river at UP’s Sitapur

Three people drowned after a boat with 16 people on board capsized in Sharda river in Ratanganj village here on Saturday, officials said.

The passengers were on their way to attend the cremation of 22-year-old Dinesh Gupta who drowned in the same river during Holi celebrations on Friday.

There were 16 people on the boat when the incident happened around noon. They were evacuated and sent to a Community Health Centre in Tambour when three were declared dead, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Biswa Manish Kumar said.

A two-year-old child was rescued and sent home but 12 others are still undergoing treatment at the centre, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay (32), Khushboo (30) and Kumkum (13), police said.

4 children drown in Gujarat pond

Bhuj: Four children, aged between 8 and 14, drowned in a village pond in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday, while another minor is missing, police said. The children had gone to graze their cattle and bathe in the pond near Bhavanipar when the incident occurred.