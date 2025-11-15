Three drown, one missing after car falls into dam in Jharkhand

Three persons, including two bodyguards of the principal district judge in Jamshedpur, drowned and one went missing after their car fell into a dam in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Ranchi’s Hatia dam under the Nagri police station limits late on Friday, they said.

“As we were informed, there were four people in the car. We have so far recovered the bodies of the driver of the car and two police personnel. One is still missing,” Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Mishra said.

He said an initial investigation suggests that the driver lost control over the car and the vehicle overturned before falling into the water body.

The car was coming from Jamshedpur when the accident occurred, he said.