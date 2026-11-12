Three hurt as terrorists open fire at CRPF checkpost in Kulgam; LeT role suspected

Terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically, officials said.

The attack took place when J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was present in Kulgam to inaugurate the Veshow literature festival.

At 2.05 pm, at least two attackers opened fire at a CRPF party deployed at Akhran near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district. Security agencies suspect the involvement of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Mohammed Lateef Bhat in the attack.

CCTV footage showed a CRPF man sitting near a shop and a hail of gunfire rocking the area.

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The attackers fled the spot after opening fire. The injured were shifted to a hospital in the nearby Anantnag district. The officials said one of the injured was airlifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Shortly after the attack, additional security was deployed and reinforcements rushed to the attack site to nab the attackers.

A CRPF statement said operations were underway in the area to nab the perpetrators and the “best possible treatment is being provided to the injured”. Sources told The Tribune that the security forces were working on vital clues to hunt down the attackers.

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L-G Sinha was also present in the district at the time of the attack, but the incident occurred far from the venue of his event.

Today’s attack is the first terror incident since July 31 this year, when two migrant labourers were killed in Kulgam’s Kelam area — the same vicinity where today’s attack took place.

Prior to the Kelam attack, a policeman, who was deployed on the Amarnath Yatra duty, was killed in neighbouring Anantnag town on July 22.

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Recently, the J&K Police had stated that a local terrorist was active in Kashmir. Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar had said the local militant, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, was operating in parts of South Kashmir and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam.

The IGP had said Lateef had orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam, and he was being supported by a few foreign terrorists.

Wednesday’s Kulgam attack drew widespread condemnation. The ruling National Conference condemned the attack and termed it “a matter of concern” as L-G Sinha was also present in the district.

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti slammed the attack, saying “such acts of violence are unacceptable and deserve unequivocal condemnation.”