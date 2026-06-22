Three indigenous warships join Navy fleet as India accelerates naval expansion
The three vessels — INS Dunagiri, an advanced stealth frigate; INS Sanshodhak, a Survey Vessel Large (SVL); and INS Agray, an Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) — are part of the Navy’s ongoing modernisation drive.
Fitted with the latest weapons, sensors, BrahMos attack missiles and air-defence systems, INS Dunagiri has the ability to operate at sea for extended periods.
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