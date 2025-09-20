DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Three journalists assaulted in Maharashtra's Trimbakeshwar; ‘collapse of law and order’, says Congress

Three journalists assaulted in Maharashtra's Trimbakeshwar; ‘collapse of law and order’, says Congress

The incident occurred when the journalists and some others were entering Trimbakeshwar to cover a meeting of seers regarding the upcoming Kumbh Mela
article_Author
PTI
Nashik/Mumbai, Updated At : 10:31 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Three journalists of different news channels were attacked with sticks on Saturday, allegedly by a group of men following an argument over paying the vehicle’s entry fee in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar, officials said.

Advertisement

One of them was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, an official said.

The attack prompted the Opposition to allege “collapse” of the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when the journalists and some others were entering Trimbakeshwar to cover a meeting of seers regarding the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

“While entering the town, some men working for the contractor appointed by Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council stopped their vehicle, asked them to pay mandatory entry fees. An argument ensued, leading to the attack carried out using sticks and umbrellas,” an official said.

Advertisement

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, has directed the superintendent of police and the district collector to take stringent action against the attackers.

Bhujbal met one of the journalists at the private hospital.

Police are inquiring, and the process to register a case is underway, a police official from Trimbakeshwar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam ordered immediate action against the culprits, while state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal termed the incident a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy.

Shinde spoke to Nashik (rural) SP, Balasaheb Patil, and directed that the assailants be arrested without delay.

“This is completely unacceptable. Strict action would be taken against all guilty persons,” he added.

Kadam spoke to the injured journalists on a video call.

“Journalists raise people’s issues before society, and attacks on them are direct assaults on democracy. Such incidents will not be tolerated. The government is committed to ensuring their safety,” he said.

Sapkal, meanwhile, alleged the collapse of law and order in the state.

“The inhuman assault on fearless voices is nothing but a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. No one is safe in Maharashtra today. The rising attacks on journalists reflect Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ failure as Home Minister,” Sapkal added.

He reiterated the demand for immediate enactment of the long-pending Journalist Protection Act and urged the government to take stringent measures to guarantee media safety.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts