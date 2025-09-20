Three journalists of different news channels were attacked with sticks on Saturday, allegedly by a group of men following an argument over paying the vehicle’s entry fee in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar, officials said.

Advertisement

One of them was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries, an official said.

The attack prompted the Opposition to allege “collapse” of the law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when the journalists and some others were entering Trimbakeshwar to cover a meeting of seers regarding the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

“While entering the town, some men working for the contractor appointed by Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council stopped their vehicle, asked them to pay mandatory entry fees. An argument ensued, leading to the attack carried out using sticks and umbrellas,” an official said.

Advertisement

State Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, has directed the superintendent of police and the district collector to take stringent action against the attackers.

Bhujbal met one of the journalists at the private hospital.

Police are inquiring, and the process to register a case is underway, a police official from Trimbakeshwar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam ordered immediate action against the culprits, while state Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal termed the incident a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy.

Shinde spoke to Nashik (rural) SP, Balasaheb Patil, and directed that the assailants be arrested without delay.

“This is completely unacceptable. Strict action would be taken against all guilty persons,” he added.

Kadam spoke to the injured journalists on a video call.

“Journalists raise people’s issues before society, and attacks on them are direct assaults on democracy. Such incidents will not be tolerated. The government is committed to ensuring their safety,” he said.

Sapkal, meanwhile, alleged the collapse of law and order in the state.

“The inhuman assault on fearless voices is nothing but a direct attack on the fourth pillar of democracy. No one is safe in Maharashtra today. The rising attacks on journalists reflect Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ failure as Home Minister,” Sapkal added.

He reiterated the demand for immediate enactment of the long-pending Journalist Protection Act and urged the government to take stringent measures to guarantee media safety.