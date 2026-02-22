Three-member gang refuse to pay bill, vandalise restaurant in Kozhikode

A restaurant was allegedly vandalised by a three-member gang after they refused to pay for the food they had, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Police officials said one person had been taken into custody and that a search was under way to locate the other two accused.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at Aliyans Hotel, a fast food restaurant located opposite MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode, at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to police, the three-member gang reached the hotel and had food worth around Rs 600.

When the hotel employees presented the bill, the accused allegedly refused to pay, claiming that no restaurants in the area accepted their money, an official said.

Advertisement

Following a verbal altercation, the accused allegedly vandalised the restaurant using an iron rod, damaging the display board and a glass almirah in which food items were kept, police said.

An employee of the restaurant, identified as Shahanad, sustained injuries in the attack.

Police officials said the total damage to the hotel, which had recently started operations, was estimated at around Rs 1.2 lakh.

When police reached the spot, the employee and others managed to detain one of the accused, while the remaining two fled.

Medical College police on Sunday registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Officials said the formal arrest of the person taken into custody would be recorded soon.

The other two accused have been identified and efforts are on to apprehend them.

Police added that the accused had been involved in multiple criminal cases in the past.