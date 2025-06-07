DT
Three militants arrested in Manipur

Three militants arrested in Manipur

All the arrests were made on Friday in Bishnupur, Kakching and Imphal West districts
PTI
  Imphal, Updated At : 09:34 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Representational
Security forces have arrested three militants, belonging to two proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

All the arrests were made on Friday in Bishnupur, Kakching and Imphal West districts, a senior officer said.

One active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) was apprehended from Wangoo Samushang area in Bishnupur for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, he said.

The militant demanded money from schools, colleges, shopkeepers and elected members in Kumbi area, the officer said.

Another member of the outfit was also arrested from Elangkhanpokpi Mayai Leikai area in Kakching district, the police said.

A cadre of the proscribed UPPK was apprehended from Khumbong Bazar in Imphal West district.

Security forces continued search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts.

During a search operation in Kotzim village in Kangpokpi district, three firearms, eight mortars and other articles were recovered, the police said.

Four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered from Yangoubung village in Tengnoupal district on Thursday.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

