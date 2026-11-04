Three militants killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur

At least three militants were killed in a gunfight between rival groups in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.

A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am between cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and rival groups.

Advertisement

The gunfight took place at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area of the Naga-majority district, officials said.

Advertisement

The bodies of the killed men were recovered by locals.

Following the incident, locals, led by women, went to the spot in an attempt to prevent further violence between the groups.

Advertisement

They also used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing, officials said. Further details are awaited.