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Home / India / Three militants killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur

Three militants killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur

The gunfight took place at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area of the Naga-majority district, officials said

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PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 02:30 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am between cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and rival groups. Photo for representational purpose only.
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At least three militants were killed in a gunfight between rival groups in Manipur’s Noney district on Wednesday, officials said.

A heavy exchange of fire broke out around 4 am between cadres suspected to belong to different Naga militant outfits, including the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui) and rival groups.

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The gunfight took place at Taodaijang village in Khoupum area of the Naga-majority district, officials said.

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The bodies of the killed men were recovered by locals.

Following the incident, locals, led by women, went to the spot in an attempt to prevent further violence between the groups.

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They also used a public address system to appeal to the cadres to stop firing, officials said. Further details are awaited.

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