Three more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

New Delhi, December 21

Three more Congress MPs, including DK Suresh, Nakul Nath and Deepak Baij, were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the “remainder” of the winter session that was incidentally adjourned sine die later, a day ahead of its scheduled culmination.

Parliament nod to new criminal laws RS passes three criminal justice Bills — Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills — replacing colonial laws IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. PM Modi hailed it as a watershed moment

With this, the total number of MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha reached 100 while the count stood at 46 for the Rajya Sabha, taking the total of suspended parliamentarians in both Houses to an unprecedented 146. Of the total 545 seats in the Lower House, 23 are vacant. After the 100 suspensions, the Lok Sabha strength stood at 422 as 23 of the 545 seats are vacant. In the Rajya Sabha, where seven of the 245 seats are vacant, the strength of the House after the 46 suspensions was reduced to 192.

Of the 100 MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha during the winter session, 13 faced action last week, 33 on December 18, 49 on December 19, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday. Of the 46 MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha, one faced action last week and 45 on December 18.

“The Lok Sabha has taken a serious note of the misconduct of Deepak Baij, DK Suresh and Nakul Nath for showing utter disregard to the authority of the Chair by displaying placards and entering the well of the House. Therefore, they may be suspended from the House for the remaining session,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said as he moved a motion for the suspension of the MPs.

Speaker Birla had earlier warned the MPs, who were protesting the suspension of a large number of MPs and demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach issue and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite the suspensions, the Lok Sabha achieved 74 per cent productivity while the count stood at 79 per cent for the Rajya Sabha.

The fourteenth session of the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced on December 4, comprised of 14 sittings and lasted for 61 hours 50 minutes.

