Three Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounters

PTI

Raipur/Bijapur, May 25

Three Naxalites were killed in encounters with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region on Saturday, police said.

In Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest near Jappemarka-Kamkanar villages, where security forces were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.

After guns fell silent, the DRG team recovered the bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons.

In another encounter, a Naxalite was killed by the security forces in a hill near Belpochcha village in Sukma district, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.

With this, 116 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in the state.

#Chhattisgarh