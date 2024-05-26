Three Naxalites killed in Chhattisgarh encounters

Raipur/Bijapur, May 25
Three Naxalites were killed in encounters with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar region on Saturday, police said.
In Bijapur, a gunfight took place in a forest near Jappemarka-Kamkanar villages, where security forces were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, an official said.
After guns fell silent, the DRG team recovered the bodies of two Naxalites along with weapons.
In another encounter, a Naxalite was killed by the security forces in a hill near Belpochcha village in Sukma district, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan.
With this, 116 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters in the state.
