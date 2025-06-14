Three women among four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in MP’s Balaghat 

Four Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

A grenade launcher, a self-loading rifle (SLR), two .315 bore rifles, other weapons and material were also recovered from the site, he said.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, the state has achieved a major success in the campaign to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.” “One male and three female armed Naxalites have been killed in an encounter during a joint operation of Hawkforce, District Force and CRPF in the forests of Pachmadar and Katejhiriya,” he said.

The search operation, in which a large number of police officers and jawans are engaged, is still underway, he said while congratulating the police force for eliminating the Naxalites.

“Hearty congratulations to our indomitable, courageous soldiers and senior police officers of the state for this success,” CM Yadav added.

Talking to PTI over the phone, Balaghat Zone Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar said efforts to identify the deceased Naxalites were on.

The operation against the Naxalites is still on, he said from the spot located in the Roopjhar police station limits, about 40 km by road from the district headquarters.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about their movement received last evening, he said.

Balaghat is a Maoist-affected district in the state and shares a border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.