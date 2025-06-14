DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Three women among four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in MP’s Balaghat 

Three women among four Naxalites killed in encounter with police in MP’s Balaghat 

Grenade launcher, self-loading rifle, two .315 bore rifles, other weapons and material recovered
article_Author
PTI
Balaghat (MP), Updated At : 08:53 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
Advertisement

Four Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest area of Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Advertisement

A grenade launcher, a self-loading rifle (SLR), two .315 bore rifles, other weapons and material were also recovered from the site, he said.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji, the state has achieved a major success in the campaign to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.”  “One male and three female armed Naxalites have been killed in an encounter during a joint operation of Hawkforce, District Force and CRPF in the forests of Pachmadar and Katejhiriya,” he said.

Advertisement

The search operation, in which a large number of police officers and jawans are engaged, is still underway, he said while congratulating the police force for eliminating the Naxalites.

“Hearty congratulations to our indomitable, courageous soldiers and senior police officers of the state for this success,” CM Yadav added.

Advertisement

Talking to PTI over the phone, Balaghat Zone Inspector General of Police Sanjay Kumar said efforts to identify the deceased Naxalites were on.

The operation against the Naxalites is still on, he said from the spot located in the Roopjhar police station limits, about 40 km by road from the district headquarters.

The operation was launched following intelligence inputs about their movement received last evening, he said.

Balaghat is a Maoist-affected district in the state and shares a border with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts