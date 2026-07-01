As China’s controversial Ethnic Unity Law came into effect on Wednesday, the Tibetan political leader has urgently appealed to world leaders and human rights organisation to “oppose, reject and call for its repeal” stating that “the legislation could accelerate the erosion of Tibetan identity and institutionalise assimilation policies across Tibet.”

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Writing on behalf of the Tibetan people, Sikyong (President) of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Penpa Tsering described China’s newly enacted “Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law” as a sweeping legal framework designed to weaken the distinct language, religion, culture and identity of Tibetans under the guise of national unity.

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The law, adopted by the People’s Republic of China on March 12 and scheduled to come into force on July 1, 2026, is presented by Beijing as a measure to promote social harmony and strengthen ethnic unity. However, the CTA argues that it transforms decades-old assimilation policies into binding legal obligations and poses a grave threat to the survival of Tibetan identity.

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In his appeal, Tsering alleged that the legislation mandates Mandarin Chinese as the primary medium of instruction from pre-kindergarten through high school, a move he said would gradually marginalise the Tibetan language among younger generations. He also accused Chinese authorities of promoting demographic engineering through mixed-ethnic communities, encouraging intermarriage and relocating Tibetan farmers and nomads from their ancestral lands.

The Tibetan leader further expressed concern over provisions that expand state surveillance and social control. According to the CTA, the law authorises the use of advanced technologies to identify and manage perceived risks, which could be used to monitor Tibetans for practicing their religion, speaking their language or preserving cultural traditions.

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One of the most controversial provisions highlighted in the appeal is Article 63, which extends Chinese jurisdiction beyond its borders to individuals accused of undermining ethnic unity. Tsering warned that the provision could be used to target members of the Tibetan diaspora, human rights advocates and critics of Chinese policies abroad. He noted that eight United Nations human rights experts had already raised concerns about the article and its potential implications for transnational repression.

Calling the legislation a ‘death blow’ to the promise of meaningful autonomy for Tibet, Tsering urged the international community to formally oppose the law, press Beijing for its repeal, support a United Nations investigation into its human rights implications and hold those responsible accountable.

He also called for renewed international efforts to facilitate meaningful dialogue between Tibetan representatives and the Chinese government to achieve a peaceful resolution of the long-standing Sino-Tibet conflict, while supporting initiatives aimed at preserving Tibetan culture and identity in exile.