Tibetan Youth Congress protests Xi Jinping’s Delhi visit, calls China’s ethnic unity law ‘genocide’

Members of the Tibetan community, led by the Tibetan Youth Congress, on Thursday staged a demonstration at Majnu Ka Tila in Delhi against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit for the BRICS Summit, accusing Beijing of suppressing Tibet’s identity and describing China’s new “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law” as “genocide”.

The protesters raised slogans against China’s policies in Tibet and carried placards, including one that read: “Ethnic Unity Law and Progress = Genocide”. They also demanded that the Tibet issue be raised during Xi’s meetings with Indian leaders.

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The placard referred to the legislation imposed by China on July 1, which the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) says further institutionalises the assimilation of Tibetans.

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In a statement, TYC welcomed India’s hosting of the BRICS Summit but “vehemently condemned” Xi’s participation, accusing him of being responsible for the “systematic” erosion of Tibetan culture, language, religion and identity.

The group urged India and other BRICS members to raise the Tibet issue with the Chinese leadership, saying international cooperation could not ignore human rights concerns in Tibet.

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It also accused China of interfering in Tibetan Buddhist religious affairs and said the recognition of the 15th Dalai Lama should take place according to Tibetan Buddhist traditions without Chinese government interference.

TYC demanded the release of Tibetan political prisoners, religious figures, activists and others detained for peacefully exercising their rights, including the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

It also raised concerns over China’s large-scale infrastructure projects, including dams and river diversion projects on the Tibetan Plateau, warning of consequences for water security and the environment in India, Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

The group said Tibet remained a “living question” with implications for human rights, religious freedom, environmental protection, water security and regional stability.