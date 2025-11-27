DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Tier‑2 & Tier‑3 cities emerge as real‑estate hotspots: NRIs, first‑time investors drawn by affordability & growth

Tier‑2 & Tier‑3 cities emerge as real‑estate hotspots: NRIs, first‑time investors drawn by affordability & growth

Cities like Mohali, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Indore are leading this transition

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:05 PM Nov 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The rise of tier 2 & 3 cities is nothing without the scale of infrastructure development.
Advertisement

Over the last decade, Tier‑2 and Tier‑3 cities have risen high on the real‑estate investment radar. This shift — driven by their affordability, modern infrastructure development, and strong growth potential — has turned real estate there into a much sought‑after asset, not only for Indians, but also for NRIs and first‑time investors. Cities like Mohali, Lucknow, Dehradun, and Indore are leading this transition.

Advertisement

Not just affordability, the potential for appreciation is proving equally persuasive.

Advertisement

"The rise of tier 2 & 3 cities is nothing without the scale of infrastructure development. The network of new expressways like the upcoming Chandigarh-Ambala Greenfield Corridor, promising to ease congestion across Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Mohali, and Kharar, airports in tier 2 & 3 cities, and the creation of industrial corridors such as the one in Zirakpur have also catalysed real estate development,” said Udit Jain, director, ONE Group, in a press release.

Advertisement

Government initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) have also given further impetus. These are working to recreate 100 cities as more planned and technologically enabled urban centres.

Another silent revolution supporting these markets is the diversification in India’s employment geography. IT parks, logistics hubs, and industrial zones are no longer confined to the metros. This expansion of job opportunities sustains steady housing demand, ensuring property investment is not purely speculative but supported by real economic activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts