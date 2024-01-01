Ties with India improving dynamically, says Vladimir Putin in New Year’s greetings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his New Year greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his message, Putin emphasised that despite challenging global circumstances, the relationship between India and Russia had been progressing dynamically. Additionally, Putin acknowledged the significant advancements and bilateral cooperation between both countries in the past year. Putin has sent personal messages for New Year and Christmas to 24 world leaders and the Pope. For India, the message said the special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India continues to develop dynamically. “In the outgoing year, trade has been growing and joint projects in various areas have been implemented,” read the Russian President’s message.

