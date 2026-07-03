DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Tiger body unveils science-driven roadmap for big cat conservation

Tiger body unveils science-driven roadmap for big cat conservation

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have unveiled two landmark documents aimed at shaping the future of tiger conservation in the country.

Advertisement

The reports introduce a science-based national strategy for active tiger management while candidly examining the success and setbacks of tiger reintroduction across 12 reserves.

Advertisement

The flagship report, “Roadmap for Active Management of Tigers in India”, lays out a comprehensive framework for managing India’s rapidly expanding tiger population through evidence-based interventions, landscape-level planning and adaptive conservation strategies.

Advertisement

India currently supports an estimated 3,682 wild tigers, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population. “This achievement has been made possible through sustained habitat protection, prey recovery, scientific monitoring, strong law enforcement and active community participation under Project Tiger,” said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary, NTCA. The roadmap underscores that conserving tigers can no longer be limited to protected areas alone. Instead, it advocates a landscape-scale conservation model that focuses on maintaining wildlife corridors, securing dispersal habitats and promoting coexistence between humans and tigers across shared landscapes.

Alongside the roadmap, another document, “Tiger Reintroduction: Field Learnings and Case Studies”, was released, detailing the first comprehensive assessment of efforts to restore locally extinct, depleted and genetically isolated tiger populations.

Advertisement

  • Sanjay Dubri reserve has increased its tiger count from eight to 24 through strategic supplementation

  • Veerangana Durgavati reserve now supports 30 tigers, emerging as a key conservation landscape in central India

  • Ramgarh Vishdhari reserve has recorded eight tigers, strengthening connectivity across eastern Rajasthan

  • Navegaon–Nagzira reserve has expanded tiger population from eight to 23

    Expanding stripes

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts