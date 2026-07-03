Tiger body unveils science-driven roadmap for big cat conservation

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) have unveiled two landmark documents aimed at shaping the future of tiger conservation in the country.

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The reports introduce a science-based national strategy for active tiger management while candidly examining the success and setbacks of tiger reintroduction across 12 reserves.

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The flagship report, “Roadmap for Active Management of Tigers in India”, lays out a comprehensive framework for managing India’s rapidly expanding tiger population through evidence-based interventions, landscape-level planning and adaptive conservation strategies.

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India currently supports an estimated 3,682 wild tigers, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the world’s population. “This achievement has been made possible through sustained habitat protection, prey recovery, scientific monitoring, strong law enforcement and active community participation under Project Tiger,” said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary, NTCA. The roadmap underscores that conserving tigers can no longer be limited to protected areas alone. Instead, it advocates a landscape-scale conservation model that focuses on maintaining wildlife corridors, securing dispersal habitats and promoting coexistence between humans and tigers across shared landscapes.

Alongside the roadmap, another document, “Tiger Reintroduction: Field Learnings and Case Studies”, was released, detailing the first comprehensive assessment of efforts to restore locally extinct, depleted and genetically isolated tiger populations.

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