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Home / India / Tiger Shroff shooting: All 3 accused are adults; motive under investigation, say Mumbai Police

Tiger Shroff shooting: All 3 accused are adults; motive under investigation, say Mumbai Police

2 of the 3 arrested assailants had fired 5 to 6 rounds at Tiger Shroff's car

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:21 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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A visual of two of the three accused arrested by the Kota police in connection with the actor Tiger Shroff firing case in Kota on Monday. Photo: ANI
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None of the three accused held in the Tiger Shroff shooting case is a minor, Mumbai Police said on Monday, adding that two assailants had fired five to six rounds at the actor's car.

Addressing a press conference here, DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said one of the accused is 18, and the other two are 22.

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"Two accused are from Haryana, and one is from Bihar. Two of the three arrested assailants had fired five to six rounds at Tiger Shroff's car," he said.

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The DCP said the motorcycle used by them was found in Mumbai's Andheri area.

"No weapon was recovered from the three suspects. Mumbai Police have taken custody of the three and are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.

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Roshan said there was no complaint earlier of any threat to Tiger Shroff.

"The motive behind firing on the actor is not yet ascertained. We will find it out after interrogating the suspected assailants," the DCP added.

He said the three suspects were nabbed from a train in Kota, Rajasthan, within 15 hours of the incident in a swift inter-state operation executed by 20 special teams of the crime branch, with active technical and operational assistance from the Delhi, Gujarat, and Rajasthan police forces.

"A special Mumbai crime branch team has taken custody of all three suspects from Rajasthan Police and is bringing them to the metropolis for interrogation," the DCP added.

The shooting targeting the popular ‘War’ star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video, the clip showing gunshots being fired at close range at his car. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

A case was subsequently registered at the Juhu police station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

"Following the attack, crime branch teams analysed technical footprints and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime near Andheri (West) railway station. Tracing the vehicle owner's details, investigators tracked the suspects' escape route to Surat, where they boarded the Pune-Jaipur train," the DCP said.

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