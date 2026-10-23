Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 held from Haryana remanded in police custody till Oct 28

Three people held from Haryana for alleged involvement in the Tiger Shroff firing case were remanded in police custody till October 28 by a court here on Friday.

Ankit Khatar, Sameer Khatri and Jatin Panchal were arrested from Sonepat in the northern state on October 21 for allegedly being part of the conspiracy linked to the firing on the actor on October 18 in Mumbai's Juhu area. He escaped relatively unhurt, while two others sustained wounds in the attack.

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Khatar, Khatri and Panchal were brought to Mumbai on transit remand and produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate DS Khedkar, who remanded them in police custody till October 28.

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As per police, the three were involved in several aspects of the conspiracy, including logistics, money transfers and weapons procurement.

Further, police submitted that Ankit Khatar had conducted recconnaissance and passed on the information to the co-accused, who carried out the firing. He was also providing information on how to cross the border after committing the crime to the previously arrested co-accused.

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Jatin Panchal and Sameer Khatri were in touch with wanted accused Anil Pandit and had played a role in weapon procurement, as per police.

Pandit, a 32-year-old alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US, had claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on the actor in a social media post.

Mumbai police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, and have arrested 10 persons so far.