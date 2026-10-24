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Home / India / Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers two firearms from Surat

Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Crime Branch recovers two firearms from Surat

Weapons to undergo forensic and ballistic tests; 10 persons apprehended so far in connection with October 18 attack

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonepat, being brought out of Railway Colony Police Station after they were picked up from a train, a day after the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area, in Kota, Rajasthan, October 20, 2026. PTI
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Mumbai crime branch has recovered two firearms allegedly used by assailants to fire at actor Tiger Shroff's car and ten live cartridges from Surat in Gujarat, a police official said on Saturday.

The recovery was made on Friday during targeted operational raids conducted by investigating officials in connection with the case.

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According to a police official, crime branch teams tracked the logistical trail of the weapons provided to the assailants, leading them to a hideout in Surat where the firearms were recovered.

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The recovered weapons and ammunition have been sent for forensic examination and ballistic testing to match them with the empty shell casings retrieved from the crime scene.

Further investigation is underway to trace additional links in the supply chain, the police official added.

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At least two men fired gunshots at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on the evening of October 18 before speeding away on a motorcycle. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

According to Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the car. A motorcycle, allegedly used by the shooters, was found abandoned in Andheri.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences. Ten persons have been apprehended in the case so far from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Mumbai Police have named gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the firing on Tiger Shroff, as a wanted accused in the case. Pandit is an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang believed to be operating from the US. He had claimed responsibility for the October 18 attack on the actor in a social media post.

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