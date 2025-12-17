DT
PT
Home / India / Tiger that strayed into Kerala’s Wayanad for two days returns to forest

Tiger that strayed into Kerala’s Wayanad for two days returns to forest

Pug marks confirm animal’s return to jungle; surveillance and patrolling intensified

PTI
Wayanad (Kerala), Updated At : 03:11 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Representational photo. iStock
The Kerala Forest Department on Wednesday said the tiger that had strayed into populated areas of the hill district from the Pathiri Reserve two days ago has returned to the forest.

Wayanad South Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajith K. Raman told reporters that pug marks indicated the animal had moved back into the jungle. He said camera traps would be installed in the area and patrolling intensified to ensure the tiger does not stray back.

Earlier in the day, State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said department officials and personnel were working efficiently to capture the tiger if necessary. He added that orders had been issued authorising the tranquillisation of the animal, which would be carried out at an appropriate time and location if required.

The tiger’s presence had created tension in Panamaram panchayat and nearby areas, leading to the closure of schools and advisories asking residents to remain indoors, a senior forest official said.

The official said the five-year-old tiger had not displayed any aggressive behaviour and there had been no conflict with people. “It has only shown straying behaviour,” he said.

Efforts were under way to drive the tiger back into the forest or capture it, and veterinary teams were on standby to tranquillise the animal if those attempts failed. Hundreds of forest personnel, including rapid response teams, trained kumki elephants used to manage wild elephants, and thermal cameras were deployed in the search operation, the official added.

