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Home / India / Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey across 3 states, gives birth to 4 cubs

Tigress Zeenat, who caught attention with 300-km journey across 3 states, gives birth to 4 cubs

'The cubs are under GPS-based monitoring and are safe,' Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said

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PTI
Bhubaneswar, Updated At : 03:11 PM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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Tigress Zeenat, translocated from Maharashtra in 2024, has given birth to four cubs in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said on Tuesday.

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The tigress delivered the cubs around 20 days ago, and both the mother and cubs are healthy, he said.

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"The cubs are under GPS-based monitoring and are safe. Zeenat is also healthy. This is very encouraging news for the reserve," he added.

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An image captured by a trap camera showed Zeenat carrying one of her cubs in her mouth.

Zeenat, along with another tigress - Jamuna, was brought to Similipal from Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in November 2024 as part of efforts to strengthen the reserve's tiger gene pool. She was three years old then.

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The tigress had earlier drawn national attention after embarking on a nearly 300-km journey across Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal shortly after her relocation. She left Similipal on December 7, 2024, and moved through several forested corridors before being captured in West Bengal following a 21-day tracking operation.

After being reintroduced into the wild in April this year, Zeenat was observed roaming with resident male tiger T-12, raising hopes among conservationists.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also hailed the development, calling it a proud milestone in the state's wildlife conservation journey. Majhi said the successful birth of the cubs reflected the conducive habitat created in Similipal.

The chief minister said special measures have been taken by the Forest Department to ensure the safety of the tigress and her cubs, with their movements being continuously monitored.

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our forest staff and effective conservation policies, Odisha has established itself as a secure sanctuary for wildlife. Our government remains committed to preserving the ecological balance of Similipal and strengthening conservation initiatives further," Majhi added.

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