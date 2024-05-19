Time for Bundelkhand to fight ‘Desi Angrez’, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 18
In his first set of rallies in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, Union Home minister Amit Shah today lashed out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying just like the region had fought the British, it was time to fight “Desi Angrez” or the native British.
Highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s transformation, the home minister said the development of the state had started only after Narendra Modi became the prime minister and Yogi Adityanath the chief minister.
Addressing a rally in Lalitpur near Jhansi, he also focused on Bundelkhand region’s development in the past 10 years, noting that it was once known for producing country-made pistols, and now manufacturing cannon balls.
“There was a time when country-made pistols were produced in Uttar Pradesh. But, PM Modi built a defence corridor in Bundelkhand, and now cannon balls are also made here,” Shah said. He said “if Pakistan makes any mistake”, shells made in Bundelkhand would be used to “destroy” that country.
In Jhansi Lok Sabha seat, there is a bipolar contest between sitting MP Anurag Sharma of the BJP and former Union minister Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’ of the Congress. Jhansi will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.
During the fifth phase, out of the 14 seats of the state that will vote, four of them - Jhansi, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun - come under Bundelkhand region. In 2019, the BJP had won all the four seats from the region.
