Time has come to remove this govt, ‘daro mat’: Rahul Gandhi after Pradhan’s resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday congratulated students and youth over Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and urged other groups to show courage and stand up, saying it is time to remove the government.

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Also read: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Education Minister, cites students' interests in letter to PM

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He said two demands are still pending: action against all people who committed “atrocities” against the students protesting against paper leaks and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the students.

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In a video message posted on X after Pradhan’s resignation, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “Daro mat (don’t be afraid). Let’s get rid of this regime that is attacking India, destroying our Constitution, capturing all our institutions.”

Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday following student protests across the country for his ouster over the NEET paper leak issue.

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Gandhi said his resignation is a huge step towards rebuilding the education system.

“It’s a symbolic step because he was a symbol, but it is still a big step,” he said. “I want to congratulate every single student, every single youngster who came out on the streets and fought for democracy, fought for the future of this country and defended the Constitution. I am proud of you. Well done.”

The Congress leader also said Pradhan’s resignation is a signal to other communities -- farmers, labourers, poor people—that is being oppressed by the government. “There is wisdom and courage in standing up,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi reminded the government that two of their demands were still pending. “The first and most important one - anybody who has raised a finger on our students, beaten them, shot at them, has to be held accountable; and people who have organised it, people who’ve implemented it - all have to be punished.”

The Congress leader added that the Prime Minister, “out of respect for the students and out of respect for the future of India”, has to apologise to the students who were “brutalised and attacked”.

“Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” he said.

“For other sections of society—farmers, labourers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—“true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one’s dignity... The time has come to remove this government. ‘Daro mat’,” Gandhi posted.