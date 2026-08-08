Time to replace DGCA with autonomous aviation regulator: Pilots' body to PM Modi

With India’s aviation sector witnessing an unprecedented expansion in passenger traffic, aircraft fleet, airports, air cargo and emerging technologies, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the long-pending proposal for an autonomous Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), arguing that the country’s regulatory framework must now match the scale and complexity of its aviation industry.

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In a letter to the Prime Minister, the pilots’ body said India’s aviation sector had grown rapidly while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continued to function as an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, limiting its administrative autonomy, financial flexibility, ability to recruit technical specialists and speed of regulatory decision-making.

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The FIP said the proposal to replace the DGCA with a statutory CAA had emerged from concerns raised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Parliamentary Committees and the rapid growth of Indian aviation. The proposal gained momentum in 2013-14, but the Civil Aviation Authority of India Bill, 2013 lapsed following the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha and has not been reintroduced.

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“India has by far the largest aviation market in South Asia, yet unlike most of its regional peers, its principal aviation safety regulator is not an autonomous statutory authority,” the proposal said.

The FIP has pointed to the scale of the transformation in Indian aviation since 2015. Domestic passenger traffic has risen from around 81 million to more than 165 million, while international passenger traffic has increased from around 50 million to about 74 million. Total passenger traffic has crossed 239 million, compared with around 131 million in 2015.

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The aircraft fleet on the Indian register has nearly doubled from around 450 to more than 850, while airports handling scheduled operations have increased from around 75 to more than 160. Commercial aircraft have also risen from around 420 to more than 850.

The regulatory burden has expanded correspondingly, with the proposal pointing to growth in air cargo, maintenance organisations, flying training organisations, drones, remote pilot training organisations, air navigation activity, passenger terminal capacity and new airports.

The FIP said this expansion had created a much larger regulatory workload involving certification, licensing, surveillance, inspections, approvals and examinations.

It also flagged a fundamental financial issue with the existing system. The DGCA collects revenue through aircraft registration, air operator certificate, personnel licensing, examination, simulator, training organisation, maintenance organisation, type certification, aircraft import and airworthiness fees and other regulatory charges. However, these receipts are credited to the Government rather than being retained by the regulator.

“DGCA cannot directly reinvest the revenue it generates,” the proposal said, adding that recruitment, procurement and technology investments consequently remain dependent on annual budget approvals.

The proposed CAA, in contrast, would have a dedicated Civil Aviation Authority Fund, financed through licensing, certification, regulatory and inspection fees, besides government grants. The FIP has estimated that the authority could potentially generate around Rs 500-700 crore annually from 2026 onwards, although it stressed that the figure was indicative and based on the scale of aviation activity rather than audited DGCA receipts.

The pilots’ body said an autonomous regulator could use such resources to recruit technical specialists directly from the aviation industry, offer market-competitive salaries, hire consultants and experts, conduct specialised training and create dedicated technical cadres.

It argued that this would help address long-standing shortages of inspectors and domain experts, including airline captains, flight operations inspectors, airworthiness engineers, aircraft maintenance engineers, air traffic management experts, human factors specialists and fatigue risk management experts.

The proposed CAA would also have wider regulatory responsibilities covering flight operations, airworthiness, licensing, flight crew standards, aircraft maintenance, safety audits, surveillance, consumer protection and environmental regulation.

The FIP said a dedicated consumer protection function could cover passenger complaints, consumer rights and service standards, while environmental responsibilities would include aircraft noise, environmental compliance and emissions-related matters.

The proposal also seeks fixed-tenure leadership, with a Chairperson, Director General and nine members with expertise spanning flight safety, operations, airworthiness, air navigation, environment, finance, human resources, consumer affairs and aviation management.

The FIP said an autonomous CAA would also strengthen India’s compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), improve safety oversight and enable greater regulatory agility.

The FIP has proposed that any future CAA should have administrative and financial autonomy, a dedicated aviation regulatory fund, independent recruitment of technical specialists and fixed-tenure leadership, with a clear separation between regulatory functions and policymaking by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

It has also proposed Parliamentary oversight, regular performance audits and continued compliance with ICAO standards to ensure that greater autonomy does not come at the cost of accountability.

“With India’s aviation industry expanding in terms of passenger traffic, fleet size, airports, air cargo, drones and emerging technologies, the regulatory framework must evolve to meet increasing demands for safety, efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness,” the proposal said.